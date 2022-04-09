Pak PM’s address evokes angry reaction from PML (N) leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif

In reaction to the Prime Minister’s address, Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that Imran Khan is crying for power badly.

On Twitter, Maryam, said, “This is the first time, I have seen someone crying for power like this. He is crying that no one came out for him.”

The leader also said that someone should tell him, who is going crazy on seeing that he is losing power, that he is getting expelled by his own party and no one else.

She also said that if you like India so much, shift there and leave Pakistan.

The leader said that no other PM has played with the democracy, constitution and ethics like him. Vajpayee had also lost by one vote and went home but did not take the constitution, country and nation hostage like him, she added.

While addressing the nation on Friday, Imran Khan called the no-confidence motion against his government a “foreign conspiracy”.

The PM also said the Supreme Court should have initiated an investigation over the “foreign conspiracy” matter.

He also made some major announcements related to the National Assembly's vote on a no-confidence resolution against him on Saturday (tomorrow).

(With inputs from agencies)