'Vajpayee lost by one vote but didn't violate constitution,': Maryam Nawaz tells Imran Khan

Pakistan's political crisis and Army influence serve as a constant reminder to Pakistani leaders of India's strong democracy.

Since the beginning of the ongoing political crisis, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly praised Indian democracy, foreign policy, and domestic politics.

Pakistan's opposition leaders are now educating him on India's healthy democracy and fair politics.

PML(N) vice president Maryam Nawaz slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan ahead of the no-confidence vote, citing India's outstanding example.

On Friday night, she took to Twitter to remind out that no Indian prime minister facing a no-trust motion has broken the Constitution, democracy, or ethics.

Maryam Nawaz Tweeted in Urdu, "There were 27 no-confidence motions against the various prime ministers who were reciting the anthems of India. No one has played with the constitution, democracy and ethics. Vajpayee lost by one vote, went home - did not take the country, constitution and nation hostage like you (Imran Khan) !"

There have been 27 no-confidence motions filed against Indian Prime Ministers so far, with three of them losing power: VP Singh, HD Deve Gowda, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Vajpayee's case, where he calmly accepted defeat after losing by one vote, was mentioned by ex-PM Nawaz Sharif's daughter.

Imran Khan's address to the country, in which he announced that he will not allow a "imported government" led by the opposition, prompted her reaction.

