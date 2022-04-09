Pak foreign minister Qureshi raises 'foreign interference' during no-confidence motion debate

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi acknowledged that the Opposition has the right to file a no-confidence resolution under the Constitution, but that it is the government's job to defend itself against the motion.

He cited Prime Minister Imran Khan's April 8 address to the nation, saying that it is the obligation of all Pakistanis to uphold the Constitution, and that "even if we are upset with the Supreme Court's judgement, we will still abide by the verdict."

He added that "presenting the no-confidence vote is the opposition's right. Going against the Constitution was never on the cards. We have and we will always honour this Constitution: Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the National Assembly. "

"It's the constitutional right of the opposition to move a no-confidence motion against the government and it’s the government's duty to defend it," said Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The National Security Committee (NSC) also issued two directions, according to him: "They admit political intervention in Pakistan's internal affairs and have directed the foreign office to launch a demarche in both Islamabad and Washington. ×

"Unfortunately, Pakistan's history is littered with incidents of constitutional violations," Qureshi said.

He emphasised that the Constitution was flagrantly violated on October 12, 1999, and that when the issue was presented to the Supreme Court, the decisions made were illegal.

He stated that "today is April 3" according to the Supreme Court's decision, but that he does not want to go into the details of what happened last Sunday and how "all offices' doors were opened on a weekend."

(With inputs from agencies)