'India desires peace and stability': PM Modi congratulates newly elected Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Shehbaz Sharif, who has taken oath as the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday (April 11).

Taking to his Twitter handle, PM Modi wrote, "Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan."

"India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people," PM Modi added.

Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as the newly-elected Prime Minister of Pakistan.

In his maiden address as PM, Shehbaz Sharif talked about a range of issues, including Kashmir, He said that he wants good relations with India, but it can't be achieved without the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

He raised the issue of abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir and claimed that people in Pakistan will provide them with "diplomatic and moral support" besides raising the matter at every international forum.

Shehbaz also asked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come forward to address the Kashmir issue so that the two countries could concentrate on tackling poverty, unemployment, shortage of medicines and other issues on the two sides of the border.