India begins to inoculate all adults with Covid vaccines’ precaution dose at private centres  

So, it begins. India has started to administer precaution dose of Covid vaccines to all adults on Sunday.

The jab was given to people aged above 18 years, who have also completed nine months after taking the second dose, at private vaccination centres.

All states and UTs have been informed by the Centre that people will get inoculated with the precaution dose of the same vaccine that they have taken in the past.

Not just this, it has also said that the private vaccination centres can levy a maximum service charge of Rs 150 per dose over and above the cost of the vaccine.

No fresh registrations would be needed for administration of the precaution dose as all the due beneficiaries are already registered on CoWIN, informed Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

The official had also held an orientation meeting of all health secretaries of states and UTs on Saturday.

All vaccinations should be recorded mandatorily on CoWIN platform. Both the options of 'Online appointment' and 'Walk-in' registration and vaccination can be provided at the private Covid vaccination centres (CVCs). They will also have to maintain vaccination sites as per the guidelines.

"They can charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as service charge for vaccination over and above the cost of vaccine. Administration of precaution dose will be homologous i.e. same vaccine type will be used for precaution dose which was used for vaccination of first and second dose," Bhushan said.

