Top 10 world news: Missile attacks in Ukraine, 134 killed after bridge collapses in India and more

Ukraine suffered sweeping blackouts and water supplies were cut for 80 per cent of Kyiv residents on Monday after what Ukrainian officials called another "massive" Russian missile attack on energy facilities. In other news, the local police arrested at least nine people and launched a criminal investigation into the suspension bridge collapse which took place in the Indian state of Gujarat town, Morbi.

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Ukraine targeted by missiles; Norway raises military readiness

The Defence Ministry said that Russia has finished the partial military mobilisation that President Vladimir Putin planned in September. "The issue and delivery of call-up papers have been stopped," the ministry said, and no further call-up notices would be issued.

India Morbi bridge collapse: Nine detained for 'negligence'; death toll rises to 134

On Monday, the local police arrested at least nine people and launched a criminal investigation into the suspension bridge collapse which took place in the Indian state of Gujarat town, Morbi. The death toll from the incident that took place late Sunday rose to 134 people making it one of the deadliest accidents in the country over the last decade or so.

South Korea Halloween crush: The tragedy was avoidable, experts say

Celebrations turned into chaos as at least 151 people were killed and more than 100 were injured in South Korea when a gathering of primarily young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed. But safety experts said on Monday (October 31) that proper crowd and traffic control by South Korean authorities could have prevented or at least mitigated the surge of Halloween partygoers.

Brazil prez polls: No signs of Bolsonaro conceding defeat as Lula celebrates spectacular win

Brazil’s bitterly fought presidential run-off came to the conclusion on Sunday with the victory of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva who managed to narrowly defeat incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

Moscow recruiting prisoners with HIV, hepatitis for Putin's private army: Report

If reports coming from the UK's ministry of defence are to be believed, Moscow is recruiting Russian prisoners that are suffering from infectious diseases such as HIV and hepatitis C for President Vladimir Putin's private army.

Wheat prices climb nearly six percent after Russia pulls out of Black Sea deal

Couple of days after Russia suspended its participation in the grain deal that allowed the export of Ukrainian grain, global wheat prices have shot exponentially shot up, rising nearly six per cent.

EU thinking of more sanctions against Iran over 'excessive' crackdown, says Scholz

Germany said on Monday (October 31) that the Europen Union is thinking of imposing more sanctions against Iran over "excessive" crackdown on demonstrators."I am shocked that people who are peacefully demonstrating at protests in Iran are dying," Scholz tweeted.

Warsaw, Seoul ink deal to develop nuclear power plant in Poland

Seoul and Warsaw on Monday signed a deal to develop a nuclear power reactor in Poland, the ministries from both countries announced.

Greta Thunberg calls climate summits a 'scam'; will skip Cop27 next month

Greta Thunberg, the 19-year-old Swedish climate activist on Monday described climate summits such as the Cop27 conference, scheduled to take place in Egypt next week as a 'scam' and that people in positions of power were “greenwashing, lying and cheating”. The Swedish activist also said she will be skipping Cop27.

'Was unaware of any undertaking', replies Imran Khan in a SC contempt case

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday in a court reply said he was unaware of any undertaking submitted by his party on his behalf which stated that the May 25 'Azadi March' will not proceed to D-chowk.