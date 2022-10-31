EU thinking of more sanctions against Iran over 'excessive' crackdown, says Scholz

Germany said on Monday (October 31) that the Europen Union is thinking of imposing more sanctions against Iran over "excessive" crackdown on demonstrators.

"I am shocked that people who are peacefully demonstrating at protests in Iran are dying," Scholz tweeted.

"We condemn the excessive violence of the security forces and stand by the people in Iran. Our EU sanctions are important. We are reviewing further steps."

Protests have rocked Iran after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini's custodial death. Iran's dreaded 'morality police' detained Amini over her 'inappropriate attire'. The protests that started after that have even seen demands of regime change.

The EU has already imposed sanctions against the 'morality police' and 11 officials. This includes Iran's telecommunications minister.

Last week, Berlin condemned Tehran for imposing sanctions on European-based media in retaliation and vowed to tighten its rules for entry to Iran, going beyond EU sanctions.

On Sunday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Germany and the EU were examining whether Iran's Revolutionary Guards should be deemed a 'terrorist organisation'

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani on Monday denounced the proposal.

"The Revolutionary Guards are the official military body of the Islamic republic, and this action is completely illegal," Kanani told reporters.

"Germany's decision to sanction the Guards, if it takes such action, is a continuation of that country's irresponsible and unconstructive actions."

(With inputs from agencies)

