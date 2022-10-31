Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Shot-down Russian missile fell on Moldova village

Smoke rises on the outskirts of the city during a Russian missile attack, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 31, 2022. Photograph: Reuters
Russia-Ukraine war updates:
Oct 31, 2022, 04:04 PM (IST)
Here's what you need to know about the latest on grain deal:
Following the daring drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet, Russia suspended its participation in the United Nations brokered grain deal. This has now reversed months of diplomatic efforts that were aimed at ensuring Food Security in the world's poorest regions.
Oct 31, 2022, 03:49 PM (IST)
A Russian missile that Ukrainian air defences fired down on Monday fell on a village in northern Moldova, according to the Moldovan authorities, although no one was hurt.
The missile struck the village of Naslavcea near the Ukrainian border, shattering the windows of many homes, according to the nation's interior minister, although "no casualties" were reported.
Oct 31, 2022, 03:40 PM (IST)
According to the mayor of Kyiv, the Russian strikes on Monday left 350,000 houses without electricity and 80% of users without access to water.
The city's mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram: "Currently, due to the emergency situation in Kyiv, 80% of consumers remain without water supply."
The further added that the "engineers are also working to restore power to 350,000 homes in Kyiv that were left without electricity."
Oct 31, 2022, 03:30 PM (IST)
According to a marine traffic database, two cargo ships loaded with grain and other agricultural products departed Ukrainian ports on Monday.
The ships, Admiral de Ribas and Mount Baker, left port days after Russia suspended its involvement in a deal that permitted crucial grain shipments to travel across the Black Sea.
The Joint Coordination Center (JCC), which has been monitoring the agreement mediated by Turkey and the UN, stated that twelve ships were scheduled to depart Ukrainian ports on Monday and four were scheduled to arrive in the nation.
Oct 31, 2022, 03:26 PM (IST)
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey is "committed" to maintain working to preserve the Ukraine grain agreement in place despite Russia's decision to stop participating.
"Although Russia acts hesitantly... we will resolutely continue our efforts to serve humanity," Erdogan said in a televised address.
This comes days after Moscow said it was suspending its participation in the deal negotiated by Turkey and the UN to export Ukrainian grain.
Oct 31, 2022, 03:15 PM (IST)
On Monday morning (October 31), Russia allegedly launched "more than 50" cruise missiles towards Ukraine, which caused power outages in several areas.
The Ukrainian army said on Telegram: "From 7am on October 31, Russian occupiers carried out several waves of missile attacks against critical infrastructure in Ukraine." It added that "more than 50 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles were launched" from Russia.