'Was unaware of any undertaking', replies Imran Khan in a SC contempt case

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday in a court reply said he was unaware of any undertaking submitted by his party on his behalf which stated that the May 25 'Azadi March' will not proceed to D-chowk.

In a written response to the top court, Imran said, "he was not aware of any statement or undertaking made before the court on behalf of him or the senior leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI)."

Khan added he was unaware of details regarding the D-Chowk area issued by the SC.

The PTI chief's response was in connection to a contempt petition filed against him by the government. The interior ministry filed the petition two weeks back and argued that Imran and his party flouted the apex court's ruling regarding the May 25 order.

Apart from the reply, Khan also sought an extension from the court until November 3 to “truthfully reconstruct the events” of the march on the capital city of Islamabad.

Khan had reportedly called off the protest near 9th avenue in Islamabad, prior to reaching D-Chowk. However, before his decision could be communicated, the protestors had already reached the place

Notably, Khan started yet another march on the capital last week. This time it has been named 'Haqeeqi Azadi March' which started from the eastern city of Lahore.

However, it has quickly run into controversy after a female journalist covering his event died after being crushed under his container.

