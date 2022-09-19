Islamabad court drops terrorism charges against ex-PM Imran Khan

A court in Islamabad on Monday set aside the terrorism charges against former prime minister (PM) Imran Khan for allegedly threatening a female judge and senior police officers at a rally.

A two-member bench headed by Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah had reserved the verdict on PTI's plea earlier in the day.

In the same FIR, on other clauses, the relevant authorities will decide but the matter of terrorism has been set aside, the high court said in the order.

The cricketer-turned-politician was booked under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ACT) for making threatening remarks against an additional sessions judge and senior officials of the Islamabad Police at a rally.

Khan's lawyer contended the charge, saying that there are some basic factors required to warrant terrorism charges and that these factors were absent in the case.

"A terror case can be lodged for creating an atmosphere of fear and terror, not on the possibility of creation of such an atmosphere," he said in the court.

He argued that Khan was speaking about taking legal action and lodging a case against an IG and DIG. He claimed that a "mastermind" was responsible for this complaint against Khan.

His party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had moved the court seeking transit bail for Khan, but the top court directed the former PM to approach an anti-terrorism court (ATC) since he was booked under terrorism charges.

The complaint that was filed against Khan states that he threatened Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and police officers during a rally at Fatima Jinnah Park in Islamabad.

The FIR further states that Khan’s main aim was to prevent the police officers and judiciary from carrying out their legal obligations.

The FIR was registered following the complaint of Magistrate Ali Javed at Islamabad's Margalla Police Station under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

According to local reports, at the rally Khan warned that he would “not spare” Islamabad's inspector-general, deputy inspector general, and the female magistrate.

“We will not spare the IG and DIG,” he said while addressing the gathering.

(With inputs from agencies)

