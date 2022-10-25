Pak ex-PM Imran Khan not barred from contesting elections, says high court

Pakistan’s former minister Imran Khan is not barred from contesting elections, a local court has observed while dismissing his petition to grant a stay order against the Election Commission’s (EC) decision to disqualify him as a lawmaker for hiding his assets in the Toshakhana graft case.

The 70-year-old chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was disqualified on Friday by the country’s electoral watchdog after he was accused of “not sharing details" of Toshakhana (treasure-house) gifts and proceeds from their sale during his time as prime minister.

On Monday, Islamabad court’s Chief Justice of Islamabad’s High Court Athar Minallah said that he was eligible to contest in future elections and added that the disqualification order only covers the current tenure in parliament.

Justice Minallah asked the former cricketer to refile his appeal in three days and then seek suspension of the order.

"Imran Khan is not disqualified for that election. There should be one standard for all. There is no need to rush in this case," he said, according to Geo News.

The court’s observations came over some confusion regarding the duration of Khan’s qualification, with some saying that he was barred from contesting elections for five years.

Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries. It was established in 1974.

The EC had said that Khan failed to disclose the proceeds of the sale of state gifts that he purchased from the Toshakhana.

Pakistani law does not bar lawmakers from selling such gifts but hiding these transactions is illegal.

The row over Toshakhana case comes amidst Pakistan’s political turmoil, with Khan, who was ousted in April after losing a no-confidence vote in Parliament, seeking snap elections.

(With inputs from agencies)

