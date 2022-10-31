Warsaw, Seoul ink deal to develop nuclear power plant in Poland

Seoul and Warsaw on Monday signed a deal to develop a nuclear power reactor in Poland, the ministries from both countries announced.

Reportedly, in the outlined agreement signed by Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State Assets Jacek Sasin and South Korea’s Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Lee Chang-Yang - it has been noted that the entire structure will be built using South Korean technology.

Poland's ZE PAK and PGE have joined forces with Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) to assess the viability of constructing the 1400-megawatt nuclear reactor in the city of Patnow in central Poland.

“The construction of the nuclear power plant will support the country's key nuclear energy program,” said Sasin.

"We welcome the information that ZE PAK and PGE have entered into talks with KHNP, which will further strengthen relations between Poland and South Korea," he added.

The development comes a couple of days after Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced the construction of the first nuclear power station in the country with the help of a United States company.

"We confirm our nuclear energy project will use the reliable, safe technology of @WECNuclear," Morawiecki said on Twitter.

"U.S. partnership on this project is advantageous for us all: we can address the climate crisis, strengthen European energy security, and deepen the U.S.-Poland strategic relationship," Vice President Kamala Harris also said in a tweet.

According to a senior US government official, the choice of Westinghouse and the United States was a signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin "about the strength and the meshing together of a US-Poland alliance."

