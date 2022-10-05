Poland approached US about sharing nuclear weapons: Reports

If reports are to be believed, Poland has discussed the idea of sharing nuclear weapons with its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) ally the United States.

According to a Bloomberg report, Poland President Andrzej Duda talked to the United States and discussed the idea of housing weapons of mass destruction. Duda's comments came amid the continuing Russia-Ukraine war and nuclear sabre-rattling by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his allies

“There is always a potential opportunity to participate in the nuclear sharing programme,” local media reports cited Duda as saying.

“We have spoken with American leaders about whether the United States is considering such a possibility. The issue is open," he added.

White House unaware of the conversation

While Duda claims he talked to Washington, the White House officials, per the Bloomberg report were unaware of such an issue being raised.

Both US and NATO continue to maintain that they will not deploy nuclear weapons in countries that have joined the powerful security alliance after the fall of communism.

Poland is a full member of NATO since 1999. The security alliance has a concept called 'Nuclear Sharing Arrangement' which acts as a deterrent for enemy states. Under the policy, countries that do not have their own nuclear weapons host those from others that do.

Currently, US, France and the UK are the three countries within NATO that have nuclear weapons in their arsenal. Out of the three, only US takes part in the nuclear weapons sharing programme.

Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey are the only NATO allies that host the US nuclear weapons on their territories.

Why is Poland open to the deal?

The development comes a couple of days after footage of Russia transporting equipment for its supposed nuclear weapons programme went viral on social media platforms.

The footage of the convoy, shot at an undisclosed location in central Russia and carried by several Western news outlets shows a locomotive, linked to the 12th main directorate of the Russian ministry of defence carrying upgraded armoured personnel carriers and other equipment while heading towards the front line of the battlefield.

The nuclear threat of Russia

Multiple reports have claimed that President Vladimir Putin may be attempting to send a message to the West by conducting a nuclear test, amid the Ukraine war.

As reported by WION, NATO has already warned its members that Putin may have deployed Poseidon, a nuclear weapon that is also known as the "weapon of the Apocalypse".

NATO issued the warning note over the weekend which was leaked to Italian media. As per the note, the doomsday weapon is on its way from its base in the Arctic circle to the Kara Sea.

Meanwhile, Ramzan Kadyrov, head of Russia's region of Chechnya has urged Moscow to consider using a low-yield nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

"In my personal opinion, more drastic measures should be taken, right up to the declaration of martial law in the border areas and the use of low-yield nuclear weapons," Kadyrov wrote on Telegram.

