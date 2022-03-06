LIVE TV
Macron calls Putin again, speaks for 1 hour 45 minutes
After Visa, Mastercard suspension, Russia to issue cards using China's UnionPay
'War is madness, please stop': Pope Francis denounces 'rivers of blood and tears' in Ukraine
Indian student helps Pakistani girl flee Kyiv and reach Romania border: Report
Ukraine crisis: Young mother faints after 18-month-old toddler killed in Russian attack
Blinken speaks of 'very credible reports' of war crimes in Ukraine conflict
Gravitas Plus: Did NATO push Ukraine into war?
Mar 06, 2022, 08:40 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
The Ukraine conflict has been 'westsplained' enough. On Gravitas Plus, Palki Sharma tells you how Western arrogance & NATO's expansionism are also to blame, how their actions precipitated the crisis in Ukraine.
