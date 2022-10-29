US firm will build Poland's first nuclear power plant

Poland's first nuclear power station will be built by United States company Westinghouse Electric Co, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Friday, confirming a long-awaited decision to cut the nation's carbon emissions and phase out coal.

Poland's selection of a partner from the United States highlights the importance Warsaw places on relations with Washington at a time when its security is in the focus as Russia is waging war in neighbouring Ukraine.

"We confirm our nuclear energy project will use the reliable, safe technology of @WECNuclear," Morawiecki said on Twitter.

State-owned Korea Hydro Nuclear Power of South Korea, which filed an offer in April, was Westinghouse's rival. Additionally, Warsaw was discussing the project with French businesses.

"U.S. partnership on this project is advantageous for us all: we can address the climate crisis, strengthen European energy security, and deepen the U.S.-Poland strategic relationship," Vice President Kamala Harris said in a tweet.

Together with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Harris attempted to assist Westinghouse in obtaining the deal, speaking with Morawiecki multiple times during the previous year, a White House official said. The official claimed that the initiative will generate thousands of jobs for Americans.

According to a senior US government official, the choice of Westinghouse and the United States was a signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin "about the strength and the meshing together of a US-Poland alliance."

Warsaw was looking for a partner to construct 6–9 GW of nuclear capacity and to finance the project with up to 49 per cent participation. By the end of 2022, it intended to select the technology for the first three reactors, with the first one scheduled to begin operations in 2033.

(with inputs from agencies)

