Top 10 World News: Lukashenko wants Russian missiles, COP26 controversy, more

Migrants continue to pour in Poland from Belarus. Belarussian President Lukashenko has been accused of using migrants as 'pawns'. Amid the chaos, he has continued his demand for Russian missiles. In other news India is getting disproportionate flak over change in language in COP26 climate summit deal. Read this and more in our Top 10 world news

'Using desperate migrants as pawns': Lukashenko faces sanctions threat, pitches for Russian missiles



As tension mounted at the border, Lukashenko said he wants "500-kilometres missile systems" - the Iskander to deploy in the south and west.

To win love, UK PM Boris Johnson pledged to help former lover Jennifer Arcuri's business, says report



In previously unpublished extracts of diary entries of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former lover Jennifer Arcuri, the US businesswoman revealed details of how the British leader allegedly overruled the advice of staff to promote her business interests to win her affection. The diary entries were written during Arcuri’s affair with Johnson

COP26: US, China promoted 'coal phase down' concept. Then why is India getting disproportionate blame for it?



COP26 climate summit deal has mentioned 'phase down' of coal. India is getting disproportionate blame for clause mentioning 'phase down' instead of 'phase out'

Muammar Gaddafi's son to run for Libya president



Libyan Officials have confirmed that Saif al-Islam al-Gaddafi, son of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi is running to become Libya's president. Other prominent figures in the fray include eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar, Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah and parliament speaker Aguila Saleh

China's coronavirus 'flareups' surge in provinces



Beijing authorities this week had ordered a lockdown of several areas after virus outbreak in central districts while ramping up testing.

23,000 mice euthanised in 2020 by Rutgers University, reveal leaked documents

Al Jazeera says Sudanese forces arrest country bureau chief





Al Jazeera TV network has given extensive coverage to anti-coup protests in Sudan

FBI probes fake emails sent from internal server over possible cyber-attack



Warning of a possible cyber-attack, thousands of fake email messages were sent from one of the servers of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The agency has launched probe in the incident. It claimed to be a warning about a supposed threat. The mail was titled, "Urgent: Threat actor in systems." More than 100,000 emails were sent out.

UK's Queen Elizabeth to miss Remembrance event due to 'sprained back'



Remembrance Day event was to be Queen Elizabeth's first public appearance since resting on medical grounds. In her absence this year, Prince Charles will lay a wreath on her behalf

You are streetwise and I am street tough, Lukashenko to Putin



Russian President Putin and Lukashenko have cemented their relations in the past year amid sanctions imposed by the EU on Belarus.