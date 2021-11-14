'Using desperate migrants as pawns': Lukashenko faces sanctions threat, pitches for Russian missiles

Migrants continued to pour into the Polish border as police said some broke through the defences on Belarus said and entered the country.

The situation at the Polish-Belarus border has been tense as migrants mainly from the Middle East have sought a passage into Europe amid tensions between the two countries. Reports claim Belarus has sent more troops at the border.

British foreign secretary Liz Truss asserted that the responsibility to end the crisis at the border was Russia's "responsibility".

The UK foreign secretary said Russia must "press the Belarusian authorities" to end the crisis at the border. Kremlin had earlier blamed EU officials for the situation at the border.

Belarusian officials have said at least 2,000 people including women and children have been stranded at the border, although Polish authorities have put the figure much higher.

The British foreign secretary accused President Lukashenko of "using desperate migrants as pawns" to create instability in the region.

Relations between the West and Belarus has hit a new low due to the crisis. EU had imposed a string of sanctions on Lukashenko's regime last year over alleged human rights abuses and internal unrest over controversial domestic elections.

EU's top official Josep Borrell said the block will extend its sanctions on the country amid the migrant crisis.

As tension mounted at the border, Lukashenko said he wants "500-kilometres missile systems" - the Iskander to deploy in the south and west.

Lukashenko asserted that he needs "several divisions". Belarus and Polish troops had recently conducted a paratrooper drill close to the Polish border.

