23,000 mice euthanised in 2020 by Rutgers University, reveal leaked documents

If some leaked documents are to be believed, 23,000 mice were mercilessly killed by Rutgers University in 2020.

Although mice are used for experimentation, killing numerous after deeming them unnecessary is brutal.

The university lost $1.15 million worth "research animals required for student or postdoc training", revealed a recently publicised document of the financial department of the university.

In the recently leaked documents, it is revealed that around 23,000 mice, which were meant for testing, were euthanised in 2020. The mice were killed over concerns of losses due to the pandemic.

As per the notes, the school was forced to "eliminate" 4,600 cages of mice in March 2020, with each cage containing an average of five mice.

In 2020, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals alleged that a whistleblower presented them with "disturbing evidence" of the university ordering the suspension of "non-essential" research. It also included the killing of any animals involved in the cancelled experiments.

Rutgers Office of Research denied such claims when asked by the ‘Daily Targum’ about the disposal of animals. A spokesperson of the university later confirmed that the animals were euthanised but did not say how many.

(With inputs from agencies)