China's coronavirus 'flareups' surge in provinces

As coronavirus cases continue to surge in China, reports say the new COVID-19 flareups affected 21 provinces, which is two-thirds of the country.

According to China's state-run Global Times, coronavirus cases may increase in the country with winter on the way and the presence of various infections.

Also Read: China puts restrictions on kids' clothing company after alleged COVID risk

Amid the increase in COVID-19 cases, the Chinese daily quoted the spokesman of China's National Health Commission (NHC) who said that the country's "zero COVID" strategy will continue. The infection cases on China's border with Russia and Mongolia has surged in the past month.

The newspaper said the virus situation in China's northeast Liaoning province is "complex" with "community transmission" detected in towns and streets.

Watch: Zhang Zhan, jailed for COVID-19 reporting in Wuhan is on brink of death

In an attempt to tighten curbs, authorities in capital Beijing have ordered citizens who have visited other areas to avoid coming to the Chinese capital.

Beijing authorities this week had ordered a lockdown of several areas after virus outbreak in central districts while ramping up testing. Malls were shut as reports claimed people were not allowed to leave the premises without being tested.

Also Read: China seeks to speed up vaccination as kids report increased infections

Chinese authorities have lockdown several areas and cities in the past two months and restricted domestic travel in an attempt to combat the new virus wave.

In Wuhan where the virus first appeared in December 2019, reports claimed authorities this week detained three organisers for allowing people to congregate during an eSports event.

(With inputs from Agencies)

