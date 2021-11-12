China puts restrictions on kids' clothing company after alleged COVID risk

Now that COVID-19 is back in China, the country has been taking extreme measures to stop the rampant spread of the virus. This comes at a time when China will host its biggest annual online shopping festival.

In a recent strange COVID outbreak, a Chinese cloth factory that caters to children has been found at the helm. This news comes from northeastern Hebei province where authorities are calling it a "Covid-related mail chain." Beijing closes down mall, several housing compounds amid fresh Covid flare-up

Authorities more than 1,200 miles away ordered people who had received or even just handled packages from the company to get tested. They have tested 300 packages of clothing from the cloth maker and have halted parcel-delivery services from it in two cities, Xinji and Jinzhou as well as the town of Shenze, the provincial government said in a statement.

All the tests came back negative.

Taking a step further, China has been inspecting goods such as imported frozen food for the virus, despite international health bodies downplaying the risk of transmission on packaging and other surfaces. Chinese authorities said parcels from overseas or high-risk domestic locations should be sanitised. Even when receiving goods from areas deemed of low Covid risk, recipients are encouraged to wear masks and gloves when picking up and unpacking deliveries. Risk of death from Covid 48 times higher for unvaccinated people: Study