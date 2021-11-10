Risk of death from Covid 48 times higher for unvaccinated people: Study

An Australian study revealed that those who are completely vaccinated are 16 times less likely to end up in intensive care units (ICU) or die from COVID-19 than those who are not. This is the latest data indicating how vaccinations avert the most dreaded consequences.

According to data compiled by health authorities in New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, nearly 16 out of every 100,000 people who had not received a Covid vaccine ended up in intensive care or died after contracting the virus, compared to fewer than 1 in every 100,000 who were fully vaccinated.

Separately, statistics from Texas, the United States, revealed that unvaccinated persons were 20 times more likely to die from the illness than those who were completely protected.

The findings came from a four-week in-state survey.

According to the study, the risk of mortality was 48 times greater for unvaccinated adults in their 30s and 63 times higher for those in their 40s.

The pandemic's impact on mortality has been mixed.

Last year, life expectancy fell in most locations, knocking 28.1 million years off the total duration in 31 nations.

Residents in a few localities that successfully kept COVID-19 at bay, on the other hand, lived longer.

