Muammar Gaddafi's son to run for Libya president

Son of late Libyan ruler Muammar Gaddafi on Sunday registered as presidential candidate in December's planned election. Photos of Saif al-Islam al-Gaddafi, 49 in traditional robe and turban and with a grey beard and glasses was seen in social media photo that showed him signing documents at the election centre in Sebha in Libya. There has been an official confirmation of him registering as candidate.

He is one of the most prominent figures to run for president. Others include eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar, Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah and parliament speaker Aguila Saleh.

However, the election is still in doubt as rival entities squabble over rules and schedule.

On Friday, a major conference in Paris agreed to sanction any who disrupt or prevent the vote, but with less than six weeks to go, there is still no agreement on rules to govern who should be able to run.

While Gaddafi is likely to play on nostalgia for the era before the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that swept his father from power and ushered in a decade of chaos and violence, analysts say he may not prove to be a front runner.

The Gaddafi era is still remembered by many Libyans as one of harsh autocracy, while Saif al-Islam and other former regime figures have been out of power for so long they may find it difficult to mobilise as much support as major rivals.

Muammar al-Gaddafi was captured outside his hometown of Sirte by opposition fighters in Oct. 2011 and summarily shot.

(With inputs from agencies)