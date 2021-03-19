Top 10 world news: Lloyd Austin in India, Tanzania's first female president, and more

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived in India on Friday. He is expected to meet PM Modi. This is the first visit by a top Biden administration official. Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has praised Vladimir Putin. Tanzania has sworn in its first female president. Read this and more in Top 10 World News at this time.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin arrives in India

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin has arrived in India.

Erdogan slams Biden for 'killer' remarks, says Putin's response 'elegant'





Erdogan also praised Putin for his response to the US president, calling his answer 'very smart' and 'elegant'

BBC's Myanmar journalist goes missing as crackdown on dissent continues





More than 30 journalists have been arrested since the coup in Myanmar on February 1, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group

EU takes legal action against UK over Gibraltar tax





This can potentially be a start of big legal fight

Chinese military bans Tesla cars in its complexes over security concerns





Tesla, like several other automobile manufacturers, uses internal cameras to provide assistance in parking and self-parking functions

Saudi Arabian oil refinery on fire due to drone attack, says ministry

No casualties have been reported

'Prepared for worst': Kremlin on possible new Cold War with US





It comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin mocked Joe Biden for calling him a 'killer', saying 'it takes one to know one', as ties between Moscow and Washington sank to new lows

Tanzania swears in Samia Suluhu Hassan as first female president





Samia Suluhu Hassan, 61, was sworn in at State House in the country’s commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

Sensed strong smell of gunpowder in US talks, says China





The first high-level US-China meeting of the Biden administration got off to a fiery start on Thursday in Achorage with both sides levelling sharp rebukes of the others' policies in a rare public display that underscored the level of bilateral tension

Australian bushfires spewed as much smoke into stratosphere as a large volcano





The amount of smoke released into the atmosphere by the fires is comparable to that put out by the eruption of Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines in 1991, which was the second-largest of the 20th century.