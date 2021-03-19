US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin arrives in India

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin lands in India. He is set to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. Austin and Dova are likely to discuss China along with regional security issues like Afghanistan. This is a first India visit by top Biden administration official to India.

The discussions between the American Defence Secretary and the NSA would be the first major interaction between the two sides during the visit. The American Defence Secretary is also expected to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He is expected to meet the External Affairs Minister in the second half of Saturday.

Austin is visiting India from March 19 to 21 and is scheduled to meet the top political and military leadership of the country. India and the US have been working closely with each other after the Chinese attempts to change the status quo in the eastern Ladakh area in April May time frame last year.

The US side also helped by providing timely defence hardware supplies during the conflict apart from sharing important satellite feed and inputs. Indo-Pacific region is largely viewed as an area comprising the Indian Ocean and the western and central Pacific Ocean, including the South China Sea

(With ANI inputs)