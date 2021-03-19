BBC's Myanmar journalist goes missing as crackdown on dissent continues

BBC on Friday reported that one of its journalist in Myanmar has gone missing after he "was taken away by unidentified men".

The British broadcaster's official Twitter account said that it was doing everything to locate reporter Aung Thura that disappeared around midday.

"We are extremely concerned about our BBC News Burmese Reporter, Aung Thura, who was taken away by unidentified men," the statement posted on Twitter said.

"We call on the authorities to help locate him and confirm that he is safe."

Local media outlet Mizzima said that one of its reporters, Than Htike Aung, was also "arrested" in the capital Naypyidaw on Friday.

The two journalists were together when they were taken, reports news agency AFP.

More than 30 journalists have been arrested since the coup in Myanmar on February 1, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group.

The detainees include Thein Zaw, a photojournalist working for the Associated Press, who has been charged with "causing fear, spreading false news or agitating directly or indirectly a government employee".

Myanmar is in the middle of a political crisis after the country's military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, triggering mass protests and international condemnation.

Huge demonstrations in the country and international pressure have forced the junta to use violent measures as a crackdown on dissent.

The licenses of five independent local broadcasting services have also been revoked and there have been raids on many newsrooms.