Saudi Arabian oil refinery on fire due to drone attack, says ministry

Saudi Arabian energy ministry on Friday said that a drone attack in capital Riyadh sparked a fire at an oil refinery. The attack has been claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

"The Riyadh oil refinery was attacked by drones, resulting in a fire that has been brought under control," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that no casualties were reported and oil supplies were not disrupted..

Houthi rebels on Friday claimed that they targetted energy giant Aramco with six drones.

Houthi rebels are fighting Saudi Arabian-led military coalition in Yemen. The Houthis are backed by Iran.