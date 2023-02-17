Top 10 world news: Karachi police station under attack, Munich Security Conference updates, and more

The annual security conference opened today, with issues like Russia's invasion of Ukraine and simmering US-China tensions, expected to dominate the conference. In other news, David Smith, a British national has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for betraying his nation and colleagues by selling information to Russia while working as a security guard at the British embassy in Berlin. Meanwhile, multiple explosions and gunfire were heard after armed men attacked the office of a police station in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi on Friday (February 17). Local media reported that there were between eight and 10 assailants. Finally, the Bulgarian interior ministry, on Friday (February 17) said that they found at least 18 migrants dead as they were hiding in a truck with at least 40 others “under some wood”.

Local media outlets reported that the incident took place on the main Sharea Faisal, and the operation is currently underway. So far, there's no report on casualties and injuries.

In 2020, he wrote two letters to top Russian embassy employees, one of which included the name and contact information of a former diplomat called X who had served in Russia, as reported by the Guardian.

Authorities opened an inquiry after identifying Smith as the writer of the second letter sent in November 2020 to a military envoy at the Russian embassy. Two players were used as a fictitious Russian defector and intelligence officer in an undercover sting operation in August 2021.

This comes as the European Union nation has been struggling with illegal border crossings. According to local media reports, the migrants were to be transported from the Bulgarian-Turkish border to Dragoman which is close to the border with neighbouring, Serbia.

"According to initial information, the truck was illegally transporting around 40 migrants hidden under some wood. According to what we know so far, 18 of them have died," said the Bulgarian authorities, in a statement, as per AFP.

As Ukraine is all set to mark one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte landed in Kyiv on Friday to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Netherlands prime minister is accompanied with Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation of the Netherlands, Liesje Schreinemacher.

In a huge blow to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has ruled that Eknath Shinde faction would be now known as the party 'Shiv Sena'.

Indian-American Republican Vivek Ramaswamy is planning to announce his 2024 presidential bid. Ramaswamy for the time being has embarked on test runs and fact-finding missions in Iowa- where he has been addressing multiple events.

Japan's ambitious launch of its flagship H3 rocket resulted in a failure on Friday, and that too, while the expected launch was being live streamed. Notably, the H3 rocket is Japan's first new medium-lift rocket in three decades.

Elon Musk rises again, on his (now) very own social platform Twitter. The billionaire entrepreneur was known for creating a flutter on Twitter since before he bought the platform. Another tweet of his joins the long list. This time its about the much talked about Artificial Intelligence-powered ChatGPT (or not).