Big blow to Uddhav Thackeray: Eknath Shinde faction is real 'Shiv Sena', rules election commission
In a huge blow to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has ruled that Eknath Shinde faction would be now known as the party 'Shiv Sena'. The Election Commission on Friday recognised the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and ordered allocation of the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol to it. In a 78-page order on the protracted battle for control of the organisation, the Commission allowed the Uddhav Thackeray faction to keep the "flaming torch" poll symbol allocated to it till the completion of the assembly bypolls in the state.
The Commission said MLAs backing Eknath Shinde got nearly 76 per cent of votes polled in favour of the 55 winning Shiv Sena candidates in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls.
The Uddhav Thackeray faction's MLAs got 23.5 per cent of votes polled in favour of the winning Shiv Sena candidates, the three-member Commission said in a unanimous order, reports PTI.
Shinde, the current chief minister of western Indian state of Maharashtra, had led a rebellion within the erstwhile Shiv Sena headed by Uddhav Thackeray, the former chief minister of Maharashtra.
Sheetal Mhatre, the spokesperson of the Shinde faction, took to Twitter to share her happiness.
शिवसेना जिंदाबाद..— sheetal mhatre (@sheetalmhatre1) February 17, 2023
हिंदुहृदयसम्राट शिवसेनाप्रमुख बाळासाहेब ठाकरे साहेबांचा विजय असो
शिवसेना आणि धनुष्यबाण दोन्ही मिळाले
🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩
The tweet in Marathi roughly translates to 'Glory to Shiv Sena, Glory to Balasaheb Thackeray. We got Shiv Sena as well as the bow and arrow symbol'.
Sanjay Raut, an Uddhav Thackeray faction leader and Member of Parliament, however, levelled the allegation that the 'script' of handing over Shiv Sena to Eknath Shinde had been ready and that corruption and bribery played a large part in what had happened.
निवडणूक आयोगाने सत्य आणि न्यायचे धिंडवडे काढले.— Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) February 17, 2023
चाळीस बाजार बुणगे बाळासाहेबांच्या शिवसेनेवर दावा सांगतात आणि निवडणूक आयोग त्यास मान्यता देते.ही पटकथा आधीच लिहून तयार होती.
देश हुकूशाहीकडे निघाला आहे. निकाल आमच्या बाजूनेच लागेल असे गद्दार सांगत होतेच.खोके चमत्कार झाला! लढत राहू.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader further said that the Election Commission of India's decision to recognise the Eknath Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena was a "murder of democracy"
and added that his party will "go to the people".
Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM of Maharashtra and BJP leader, took to Twitter as well to congratulate Shinde.
