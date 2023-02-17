As Ukraine is set to mark one-year war anniversary, Dutch PM meets Zelensky in Kyiv

As Ukraine is all set to mark one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte landed in Kyiv on Friday to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Netherlands prime minister is accompanied with Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation of the Netherlands, Liesje Schreinemacher.

Rutte on Friday morning visited the Wall of Memory in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital. He laid a wreath to honour the fallen defender of Ukraine.

Also Read | The real reason why Microsoft-backed OpenAI developing customisable ChatGPT

This is the second time the prime minister is visiting Ukraine, the last being in July last year. The Dutch PM met Zelensky. In the month of July, the Dutch PM visited Borodjanka, Boetsja, and Irpin, a suburb of Kyiv.

In a joint conference with Rutte in Kyiv, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has a "common understanding with the Netherlands that there should not be any taboo on the supply and support of weapons to our army, to our Ukraine, because it supports and protects our sovereignty."

Earlier this month, some members of the Dutch Parliament visited the Ukrainian capital where they discussed the security situation in Ukraine with the Ukrainian government officials.

Netherlands Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren, in a statement last month, pledged cooperation with the US and Germany to support Ukraone with the Patriot defense system.

He also added that a total of 65 Dutch soldiers will train Ukrainian soldiers on the system. The defence support was also vowed by Dutch PM Rutte at the time when he met US President Joe Biden at White House last month.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE