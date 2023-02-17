The real reason why Microsoft-backed OpenAI developing customisable ChatGPT

San Francisco-based startup OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, announced on Thursday that it will give users more control to customise the application as per their individual requirements. Why? Well, the Microsoft-backed OpenAI is trying to address concerns that the AI tool has political biases and offensive content in its output.

This comes after many users have expressed their concerns that the output given by the AI tool, ChatGPT, is sometimes biased and objectionable. Giving clarification on this, OpenAI said that the company's guidelines are such that it should not favour any political group. "Biases that nevertheless may emerge from the process described above are bugs, not features," it said in a statement.

OpenAI said that AI should be a useful tool for individual people, and hence should be "customizable by each user up to limits defined by society." A few days ago, Microsoft announced that it is revamping its Bing search engine and Edge browser by powering it up with AI technology.

Following the announcement, many raised concerns that these types of search engines could manipulate users similar to what influence campaigns do on social media platforms to cater to certain targetted audiences.

OpenAI in a blog post said that the company is working towards making the process more fine-tuned to make it more understandable and controllable. The company confirmed that it is still in the early stages of piloting efforts to "solicit public input on topics like system behaviour, disclosure mechanisms and deployment policies."

It added that it is exploring partnerships with external organizations to conduct third-party audits of our safety and policy efforts.

