Marina Yankina, Russian defence official and Putin ally, found dead in St Petersburg

Marina Yankina, an official in the Russian Ministry of Defense for the Western Military District, was found dead after having fallen down 16 storeys in St Petersburg, according to a report by The Independent. Marina reportedly played a crucial role in boosting financial support for Russia's war in Ukraine. The publication reported that a bystander discovered Marina Yankina's body on a pavement right under the window of a house in St. Petersburg's Kalininsky area on Wednesday morning. The apartment, reportedly, did not belong to her and was her husband's. Some documents and other personal belongings were discovered in the next day on the 16th floor common balcony.

Media reports suggest that suicide is being seen as the reason behind her death. However, those investigating the matter haven't commented on the reason of Marina's death yet.

Several other Russians have lost their life under suspicious conditions ever since the Ukraine invasion began on February 24. Earlier in February this year, Major General Vladimir Makarov, a Russian general who was recently fired by Russian President Vladimir Putin, was found dead in his home. Reports suggested suicide as the cause of death. He had once played a crucial role as "the main organizer of the ‘hunt’ for opposition activists and inconvenient journalists". A Telegram channel reported that Makarov allegedly shot himself with a gas-operated hunting rifle at his home in the presence of his wife.

Russia-Ukraine war anniversary

Russia's invasion of Ukraine completes a year on February 24, with resolution still nowhere on the cards. Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukraine, with Moscow launching fresh missile attacks this week. In Bakhmut on Thursday, five civilians were killed in missile strikes. Ukraine said that around 32 missiles had been fired by Russia, out of which 16 were intercepted. The other missiles hit crucial infrastructure in the country.

