ugc_banner

Pakistan: Multiple explosions heard as armed men attack Karachi police station

Islamabad, PakistanEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Feb 17, 2023, 09:23 PM IST

Police officers take position after a police office building was attacked by gunmen in Karachi, Pakistan February 17, 2023. Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The Saddar police station, which is reported to be located next to the police chief's office, issued a statement to confirm the attack 

Multiple explosions and gunfire were heard after armed men attacked the office of a police station in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi on Friday (February 17). Local media reported that there were between eight and 10 assailants. 

Local media outlets reported that the incident took place on the main Sharea Faisal, and the operation is currently underway. So far, there's no report on casualties and injuries. 

Images and videos from the scene showed that the police have sealed off traffic on the main road through the city. Reports also mentioned that heavy contingents of security forces, including paramilitary soldiers, had arrived. 

The Saddar police station, which is reported to be located next to the police chief's office, issued a statement to confirm the attack. 

The statement read: "SHO, PI Khalid Hussain Memon informed that unknown accused [attacked] Saddar police station near Karachi Police Office. Firing is going on everywhere." 

more to follow...

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

Pakistan: Pet leopard roams streets for hours before being caught

Investigators suspect 'human error' behind Nepal's Pokhara crash

With hopes to gain IMF support, Sri Lanka hikes power prices by 66 per cent