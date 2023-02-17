Pakistan: Multiple explosions heard as armed men attack Karachi police station

Multiple explosions and gunfire were heard after armed men attacked the office of a police station in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi on Friday (February 17). Local media reported that there were between eight and 10 assailants.

Local media outlets reported that the incident took place on the main Sharea Faisal, and the operation is currently underway. So far, there's no report on casualties and injuries.

Images and videos from the scene showed that the police have sealed off traffic on the main road through the city. Reports also mentioned that heavy contingents of security forces, including paramilitary soldiers, had arrived.

The Saddar police station, which is reported to be located next to the police chief's office, issued a statement to confirm the attack.

The statement read: "SHO, PI Khalid Hussain Memon informed that unknown accused [attacked] Saddar police station near Karachi Police Office. Firing is going on everywhere."

more to follow...

