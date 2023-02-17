Bulgarian authorities find 18 migrants dead in truck 'illegally transporting' around 40 people
According to local media reports, the migrants were found hiding in a truck on Sofia Ring Road in the country's capital city.
The Bulgarian interior ministry, on Friday (February 17) said that they found at least 18 migrants dead as they were hiding in a truck with at least 40 others “under some wood”. This comes as the European Union nation has been struggling with illegal border crossings. According to local media reports, the migrants were to be transported from the Bulgarian-Turkish border to Dragoman which is close to the border with neighbouring, Serbia.
"According to initial information, the truck was illegally transporting around 40 migrants hidden under some wood. According to what we know so far, 18 of them have died," said the Bulgarian authorities, in a statement, as per AFP.
