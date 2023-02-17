ugc_banner

Bulgarian authorities find 18 migrants dead in truck 'illegally transporting' around 40 people

Sofia, BulgariaEdited By: Nishtha BadgamiaUpdated: Feb 17, 2023, 09:37 PM IST

The investigation is underway, said the local police as they continue to look for the truck drivers who fled.  Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

According to local media reports, the migrants were found hiding in a truck on Sofia Ring Road in the country's capital city. 

The Bulgarian interior ministry, on Friday (February 17) said that they found at least 18 migrants dead as they were hiding in a truck with at least 40 others “under some wood”. This comes as the European Union nation has been struggling with illegal border crossings. According to local media reports, the migrants were to be transported from the Bulgarian-Turkish border to Dragoman which is close to the border with neighbouring, Serbia. 

"According to initial information, the truck was illegally transporting around 40 migrants hidden under some wood. According to what we know so far, 18 of them have died," said the Bulgarian authorities, in a statement, as per AFP. 

More to follow...

 

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

US charges wanted crypto entrepreneur Do Kwon with fraud

Top 10 world news: Karachi police station under attack, Munich Security Conference updates, and more

Ukraine accuses French retailer Auchan for 'funding war crimes' after these revelations