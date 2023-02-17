Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy planning to run for US President: Report

Indian-American Republican Vivek Ramaswamy is planning to announce his 2024 presidential bid. Ramaswamy for the time being has embarked on test runs and fact-finding missions in Iowa- where he has been addressing multiple events. Ramaswamy insisted that his trip to Iowa and other prep work he is doing for a potential run are serious. According to a report by Politico on Monday (February 13), Ramaswamy is exploring a run for president, testing, among other things, whether his warnings about the dangers of 'wokeism' and socially-responsible investing have political currency with Republican politicians, business leaders and farmers.

Who is Vivek Ramaswamy?

Vivek Ramaswamy, 37, is an entrepreneur and author who has founded multiple enterprises. He has been dubbed by the New Yorker Magazine as the "CEO of Anti-Woke Inc." He was born on August 9, 1985, in Cincinnati, Ohio. His parents immigrated from India. Ramaswamy's father worked as an engineer at General Electric while his mother was a geriatric psychiatrist.

Ramaswamy graduated summa cum laude in biology from Harvard in 2007 his career as a biotech investor at a prominent hedge fund. He continued to work as an investor while earning his law degree at Yale. According to his website, Ramaswamy emerged as a prominent national commentator on stakeholder capitalism, free speech, and identity politics in 2020.

'I’ve developed a vision for American national identity'

Speaking to Politico, Vivek Ramaswamy said “I believe that I’ve developed a vision for American national identity that I have a deep conviction for and is the product of my own journey of having lived the gifts that this country has afforded me.” Ramaswamy first considered pursuing elected office in 2021, when he weighed making a bid for Senate in Ohio. However, he chose not to.

The report said that Ramaswamy's net worth is reportedly in excess of $500 million, which is enough to seed his campaign through the key early states. The 37-year-old has already fashioned a policy platform which includes defeating China economically, reforming the national security apparatus and firing the managerial class of the federal government. Ramaswamy said on Thursday that he is plotting out his potential cabinet too, impressed with the intellect of former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and the likes of Senator Tom Cotton, former governor of Arizona Doug Ducey and governor of Iowa Kim Reynolds.

