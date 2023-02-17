Move over ChatGPT, Elon Musk wants TruthGPT

Elon Musk rises again! On his (now) very own social platform Twitter. The billionaire entrepreneur was known for creating a flutter on Twitter since before he bought the platform. Another tweet of his joins the long list. This time its about the much talked about Artificial Intelligence-powered ChatGPT (or not).

Musk on Friday (February 17) tweeted,"What we need now is TruthGPT"

ChatGPT can now very safely be said to be first blockbuster AI that has been made open for public use. The chatbot has amazed, enthralled and angered people at large due to its human-like responses and write-ups even when asked to tackle with tough parameters.

So is Elon Musk hinting at a new AI chatbot? Unlikely as Musk himself is one of the founders of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT.

Musk is perceived by many to be a person with opinions slanting to political right. The right-wing, especially in the US, often rues that the media in general is in the hands of left-wingers. Though there are large number of examples indicating this may not be the case, the clamour always appears to be the other side having a bigger media mike in hand and pushing uncomfortable news under the carpet. Musk has echoed these sentiments several times through his past tweets.

Former US president Donald Trump, whose Twitter account was suspended due to January 6 Capitol Hill riots, found his Twitter presence restored under Musk. Trump also launched his own social media platform TruthSocial claiming that it was the only platform where truth was told.