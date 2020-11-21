Top 10 World news: Kabul terror attack, Ethiopia conflict, and more!

Afghan capital Kabul was rocked by a terror attack on Friday. Although the attack was blamed initially on Taliban, the responsibility is now claimed by Islamic State. Atleast 8 people have died. In Africa, Ethiopian government troops pushed towards Tigray region. Saudi King opened G-20 Summit that is being held amid coronavirus pandemic. In Thailand, anti-government protests have continued. US has extended Iraq sanction wavers. Read this and more in our top 10 world news.

Kabul terror attack: Islamic State claims responsibility

The terrorist attack was earlier blamed on Taliban

Ethiopian government troops push towards Tigray capital, rebuff mediation





The government forces said they were set to take Mekelle even as TPLF dug in and said they had made advances in southern and northern fronts.



Saudi King opens G20 summit, pandemic dominates meet





Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro speaking virtually at the summit, said: "Cooperation within G-20 is key for us to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and resume the pathway towards economic and social recovery."

Now, 'bad student' group protests against Thailand government





The student protests come amid large scale anti-government protests in Thailand which has shaken the Prayuth government.

US extends Iraq sanction waiver, to end days before Biden inauguration





The lengths of the exemptions have become a key tool in US policy towards Iraq, demonstrating the level of satisfaction or frustration with Baghdad

'Terribly disturbing': Australian PM reacts publicly on 'unlawful' killings report





Morrison had also called his Afghan counterpart on Wednesday where he underscored 'some disturbing allegations' and added that the government taking them 'very seriously'

Canada's largest city Toronto to be on COVID-19 lockdown starting Monday

The lockdown measures come as Toronto crossed 100,000 COVID-19 infections as PM Justin Trudeau warned citizens not to "see friends this weekend"



Prince Harry finds controversy surrounding Princess Diana interview investigation 'horrid': Report

A source close to Prince Harry is responded to a recent tabloid reports that accused the royal of failing to support his brother, Prince William and protect their late mother, Princess Diana's, legacy.

Hong Kong enters fourth wave of COVID-19; schools shut





The decision was taken after the city reported 26 cases on Friday, of which 21 were local cases

Germany: Teacher arrested on suspicion of murder and cannibalism





The prosecutors said they are 'investigating at full speed to shed light on the sexual murder with suspicion of a cannibalistic background'

