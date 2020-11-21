Germany: Teacher arrested on suspicion of murder and cannibalism

A 41-year-old man has been arrested by German police on suspicion of murder and cannibalism.

The suspect was reported to be a high-school teacher of mathematics and chemistry and the suspicion towards him grew after the police found human bones without any flesh in a Berlin suburb.

"The suspect had an interest in cannibalism," said Berlin prosecutors' office spokesman Martin Steltner to news agency The Associated Press.

"He searched online for the topic."

The prosecutors also said they are "investigating at full speed to shed light on the sexual murder with suspicion of a cannibalistic background".

The teacher was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the disappearance of a 44-year-old man in Berlin in September.

Germany's Bild said investigators found a sack truck and a medical bone saw in the suspect's home.

An investigator said 25 kg (55 lbs) of sodium hydroxide was also found, which is "a caustic soda suitable for dissolving human tissue", as quoted by Bild.

Police said they were able to track the suspect after tracking the phone of the 44-year-old victim.

They added that the suspect contacted the victim via a dating app.

