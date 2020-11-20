Germany stabbing attack: Five injured in Oberhausen, suspect arrested

(Representative Image) Photograph:( ANI )
A police spokesman confirmed the attack, telling news agencies that the suspect is wounded and has been taken into custody. He also sustained some injuries.
A man attacked several people with a knife in Oberhausen on Thursday evening, German authorities said, leaving five injured.
The injured people have been transferred to intensive medical treatment. Motives of the attack remain unknown.
