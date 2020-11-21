'Terribly disturbing': Australian PM reacts publicly on 'unlawful' killings report

Commenting for the first time publicly on the report that found that Australia's special forces killed 39 civilians in Afghanistan illegally, Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday said the findings are "terribly disturbing".

"This is a terrible, terribly disturbing and distressing report," Morrison said, as quoted by news agency Reuters.

However, he said that Australia knows how to "deal with it", adding that action will be taken "under our law, under our systems, and our justice system."

A years-long internal probe found shocking revelations, including coercion of newly recruited military personnel to shoot, engaging in "body count competitions", among others.

The military's own inspector general released the 465-page official inquiry into events that took place between 2005 and 2016.

Morrison had also called his Afghan counterpart on Wednesday where he underscored "some disturbing allegations" and added that the government taking them "very seriously".

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani's office said the Australian PM had "expressed his deepest sorrow over the misconduct".

Kabul has described the findings of the report as "unforgivable" but appreciated its release as an "important step towards justice".

There has been widespread criticism post the release of the report by the Australians, who greatly admire and take pride in their nation's military.