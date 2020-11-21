Kabul terror attack: Islamic State claims responsibility

Islamic State accepted responsibility for terrorist attack in Kabul, reported AFP. The terror attack has claimed at least 8 lives. The terrorist attack was earlier blamed on Taliban. The terrorist attack in Kabul took place in densely populated part of the city including near heavily fortified Green Zone. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for Kabul attack through its Telegram channels.

Islamic State said 28 Katyusha rockets fired by "soldiers of the caliphate" hit Kabul's heavily fortified Green Zone that houses "the presidential palace, embassies of Crusader states, and the headquarters of Afghan forces".

The Afghan government initially blamed Taliban but it denied responsibility of the attack.

"The terrorists fired 23 rockets on the city of Kabul. Based on the initial information, eight people were martyred, and 31 others were wounded," said interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian earlier, as quoted by news agency AFP.

The terrorist attack in Kabul took place around 0430 hours (GMT) on Saturday.

Green Zone, the heavily fortified area in Kabul that houses embassies was also affected.

At least one rocket landed in an office inside the Green Zone, but did not explode.

The Iranian embassy said on Twitter that its main building had been hit by rocket fragments after one landed on the premises. No one in the compound, located just outside the Green Zone, was wounded.

The terror attack in Kabul took place on the day when US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was travelling to Qatar to hold discussions with Taliban delegation on the Afghan peace process.