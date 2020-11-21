Afghanistan's Kabul rocked by several rocket explosions

Several rocket explosions took place in downtown Kabul early on Saturday, police said.

The blasts occurred in densely populated regions of Kabul, including centrally located Green Zone and at an area in the north, news agency AFP claimed.

The rocket explosions took place in a few minutes after blasts in Chehel Sutoon and Arzaan Qeemat areas, Afghanistan's TOLO news said.

One security personnel was killed and three others were injured in the Arzaan Qeemat blast.

(This is breaking news. Further details are awaited)