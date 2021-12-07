Top 10 world news: Johnson warns against Omicron, Russia slams US, and more

As the country battles the Omicron variant, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said early indications suggest the variant "is more transmissible than Delta". Meanwhile, an IIT scientist has warned that the third wave of coronavirus could reach its peak by February in India. On the other hand, a little before Joe Biden and Vladimir Outin start their summit, Russia on Tuesday slammed the US move for a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing asserting that it should be "free of politics".

Early indications Omicron variant more transmissible than Delta: UK PM Johnson

Boris Johnson made the comments while updating his cabinet on the COVID-19 situation in the country. Reports claim there are at least 350 Omicron cases in the UK including in Wales, England and Scotland.

Omicron may cause third wave in India by February, scientist warns

"It looks like although the new variant has shown high transmissibility, its severity is not like the one seen in the Delta variant," Agarwal said.

Ahead of Biden-Putin summit, Russia slams US move to boycott Winter Olympics

The US went ahead with the boycott even as President Biden had spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping last month. Biden is now set to speak to Russian President Putin on Tuesday over a video link.

Coral reefs in western Indian Ocean face extinction by 2070, study claims

As per a study published in the Nature Sustainability journal, reef systems are at risk of becoming extinct by the year 2070.

'Got to know about his death from news': Priyantha Kumara's wife tells WION

In an exclusive interview with WION, Kumara’s wife, Nilushi Dissanayaka, and his brother, Kamalasiri Shantha Kumara, revealed that family was unaware of this heinous attack till they saw it in news.

Bitcoin 'inventor' told to pay USD 100 million by US court

A computer scientist claiming to be inventor of Bitcoin has been told by a US court to pay USD 100 million. He was sued by his former partner, who is now dead.

Indian-origin Anil Menon named in NASA's newest astronaut class

Anil Menon (45), a lieutenant colonel in US Air Force was first direct responder during the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, 2015 earthquake in Nepal and 2011 Reno Air Show accident.

Shooting in Moscow, two dead, a man detained

The shooting took place at Ryazansky multi functional public services centre. As per the early report, the deceased included a woman working at the centre and an visitor.

Dedication? Parents keep sending Covid positive child to school for a week

A student of Neil Cummins Elementary School in Corte Madera, near San Francisco, the student’s attendance in school resulted in 75 other students having to quarantine from November 19.

As Omicron surges around world, India records lowest Covid daily infections

India reported the lowest Covid cases since May 2020 on December 07, 2021. The health ministry reported a total of 6,882 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday.