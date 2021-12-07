Ahead of Biden-Putin virtual summit, Russia slams US move to boycott Beijing Winter Olympics

Russia on Tuesday slammed the US move for a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing asserting that it should be "free of politics".

China had earlier threatened "countermeasures" against the US move. The Biden administration decided not to send government officials or official representatives due to China's alleged human rights atrocities as tensions continue to simmer between the two nations over the plight of Uighurs in China's Xinjiang region.

However, the US government added that "athletes on Team USA have our full support."

The US went ahead with the boycott even as President Biden had spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping last month. Biden is now set to speak to Russian President Putin on Tuesday over a video link.

China also hit out against the US asserting that the "US will pay the price for its wrongdoing", however, the country's foreign ministry hasn't specified the measures it is likely to take against the US.

China said the US move was a result of "ideological prejudice" while saying that the games are "not a stage for political shows and political manipulation" even as the US said it wasn't "business as usual".

Meanwhile, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said his country will weigh all options and consider diplomatic relations before making a decision based on its national interest.

The Canadian government said it was informed about the US government's decision earlier and it would discuss the matter further with its allies while asserting that it was "deeply disturbed".

(With inputs from Agencies)