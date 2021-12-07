Early indications Omicron variant more transmissible than Delta: UK PM Johnson

As the country battles the Omicron variant, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said early indications suggest the variant "is more transmissible than Delta".

Johnson made the comments while updating his cabinet on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The government's official spokesman said: "The prime minister said it was too early to draw conclusions on the characteristics of Omicron but early indications were that it is more transmissible than Delta."

Britain had announced a flight ban on South Africa after the country announced the presence of the Omicron variant. The move was heavily criticised by the South African government which said it was being punished for making the announcement as European nations moved to put further flight bans on the country.

Reports claim there are at least 350 Omicron cases in the UK including in Wales, England and Scotland.

Britain's health secretary Sajid Javid had earlier confirmed community transmission of the new variant in the country. The UK had announced restrictions on air travel with people directed to produce negative coronavirus tests as they arrive in the country.

The new travel rules which have been applied amid as the Omicron variant took hold. The Johnson government had moved to make masks compulsory in shops and public transport in the country.

EU health minister met on Tuesday as Europe battles the new variant amid large scale vaccination drive. Reports claim cases have been increasing in Europe with Denmark reporting tripling of Omicron cases.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has said there are currently 212 Omicron cases in the EU. The Omicron variant has continued to spread worldwide as Uganda detected the first case of the variant.

