Shooting in Moscow, two dead, a man detained

(Representative image) The shooting in Moscow has claimed two victims. Photograph:( ANI )
Moscow mayor has made a tweet in Russian and has offered condolences to the victims
Two people have lost their lives in a shooting incident that took place at Moscow, Sputnik news reported. Police have detained a man.
As per the report, the shooting took place at Ryazansky multi functional public services centre. As per the early report, the deceased included a woman working at the centre and an visitor.
Russian news agencies, citing sources in the interior ministry, reported a child had been injured in the shooting.
The capital's investigators launched a criminal case into the shooting, they also reported.
Mass shootings in Russia are rare but the country was rocked by two separate tragic killing sprees -- one at a school, another at a university -- this year, spurring lawmakers to tighten laws regulating access to guns.
In one high-profile public shooting in 2019, a gunman opened fire near the FSB domestic intelligence agency headquarters in central Moscow, killing an officer and wounding five people.
Other high-profile shooting cases have taken place in Russia's army.
In November 2020, a 20-year-old soldier killed three fellow servicemen at a military base near the city of Voronezh.
In a similar attack in 2019, a young recruit shot dead eight servicemen.
