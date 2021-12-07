'Got to know about his death from news': Priyantha Kumara's wife tells WION

When a mob in eastern Pakistan attacked and killed a Sri Lankan factory manager, Priyantha Kumara, his family was unaware of what was happening. It was only through the evening news that his wife got to know about the heartbreaking news.

In an exclusive interview with WION, Kumara’s wife, Nilushi Dissanayaka, and his brother, Kamalasiri Shantha Kumara, revealed that family was unaware of this heinous attack till they saw it in news.

Describing him as a "very calm and cool person", Kumara’s wife agreed that her husband was a very "disciplined person". Sadly, she added ‘unfortunately’ as many reports have stated that it was his strictness that the factory employees were not fond of, and therefore headed out for revenge.

Priyantha Kumara had been working in Pakistan for the past 11 years and the factory was his second workplace where he had been working for the past nine years. The victim's brother claims that the family believes that this murder was pre-planned. "This is not a sudden attack, it was pre=planned," he told WION.

It is being believed that Kumara was brutally slapped, kicked, punched which led to his death, and his body was then set to fire by a frenzied mob, in which there were also supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

On Monday, the Pakistan government sent his remains back to his family in Sri Lanka. After Sri Lankan embassy officials visited the hospital to lay flowers on his remains and escort the body to the airport, the remains were sent to Colombo from Lahore airport.

Kumara’s wife has been told by the Sri Lankan government that "they will take the necessary action needed and we have placed our trust in" them.

She also added that the family will not be able to return to Pakistan ever. "This will be a lesson to all those, if they don’t, no foreigners would go to work in Pakistan. Asking Pakistan government, don’t give chance to these cruel people," she said.