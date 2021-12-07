LIVE TV
Remains of Sri Lankan lynching victim handed over to family
Dec 07, 2021, 07:45 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
The remains of the Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara, who was brutally tortured and lynched in Pakistan's Sialkot have been handed over to the family after a second post-mortem at the national hospital in Colombo.
