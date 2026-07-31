/Anti-Immigrant Protest Held in Cape Town | Wion

South Africa is witnessing another wave of anti-immigration protests as tensions over undocumented foreign workers continue to escalate. Demonstrators in Cape Town and other regions are demanding stricter immigration controls, a pause on new visas, and action against fraudulent permits. The unrest follows weeks of deadly anti-immigrant violence, with reports suggesting that more than 176,000 people have fled the country in recent weeks. Protesters argue that tighter immigration policies are necessary to protect jobs and opportunities for South African citizens. Meanwhile, the African Union has backed South Africa's proposal for a continent-wide dialogue on migration instead of discussing xenophobic violence as a standalone issue. The move highlights growing concerns over migration, border management, and regional cooperation across Africa.