/ Iran Hackers Under FBI Radar Over Minnesota Water Cyberattacks

A major cybersecurity investigation is underway in the United States after more than 30 community water systems in Minnesota were impacted by what authorities describe as malicious cyber activity. According to Minnesota officials, several water utilities were forced to shift to manual operations after the attack disrupted their systems. Cities including Plymouth, South St. Paul, Maple Plain, and Braham have publicly reported cyber incidents. Federal investigators, including the FBI, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), are examining the breach. Investigators are exploring whether the attacks show signs of involvement by Iran-linked hackers, though officials have stressed that the findings remain preliminary and no specific actor has been officially blamed.