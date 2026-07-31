/U.S. Govt's Map of Africa Sparks Controversy | Wion

A major controversy has erupted after a map of Africa displayed by the U.S. State Department at the AIDS 2026 Conference in Rio de Janeiro reportedly mislabeled every African country. The incorrect map quickly drew criticism from delegates and observers after analyses found major geographical errors, including Nigeria being shown as a landlocked country in the Sahara, Mozambique placed in the Horn of Africa, and Ivory Coast located on the wrong side of the continent. The controversy deepened after reports revealed that the presentation slide contained an AI watermark, indicating it had been created using OpenAI tools. The U.S. State Department accepted responsibility for the mistake, saying a staff member hastily modified the presentation before the event. OpenAI said it was investigating the reports surrounding the incident.